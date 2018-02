Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The Fort Smith Noon Lions Club is holding a televised auction, and all the proceeds will help those in our community.

5NEWS Morning Anchor April Baker sat down with Kevin Baskin from the Fort Smith Noon Lions Club to talk about what items will be available for bidding as well as how the club plans to use the money.

The auction will be televised on March 3 from noon to 3 p.m. on KXNW. It will also be livestreamed right here on 5NewsOnline.com.