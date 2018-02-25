Rainy Week: How Much Did We Get?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It rained, it poured, and the old man snored this past week. Last weekend we talked about several inches of rain being a likely possibility, and that was certainly the case. Several rounds of rain from Sunday (Feb 18th) until Saturday (Feb 24th). Most folks picked up over 5 inches.

More Results:

Talihina: 8.87"

Westville: 7.77"

Cookson: 6.97"

Webber Falls: 6.90"

February Totals:

-Fort Smith

2018: 6.17 inches | Average: 2.34 inches

-Fayetteville

2018: 7.12 inches | Average: 2.37 inches

Did you see that powerful storm roll into Fort Smith on Saturday (Feb 24)? Here's a timelapse from Pocola:

-Matt