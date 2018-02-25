Rainy Week: How Much Did We Get?

It rained, it poured, and the old man snored this past week. Last weekend we talked about several inches of rain being a likely possibility, and that was certainly the case. Several rounds of rain from Sunday (Feb 18th) until Saturday (Feb 24th). Most folks picked up over 5 inches.
More Results:
Talihina: 8.87"
Westville: 7.77"
Cookson: 6.97"
Webber Falls: 6.90"
February Totals:
-Fort Smith
2018: 6.17 inches | Average: 2.34 inches
-Fayetteville
2018: 7.12 inches | Average: 2.37 inches
Did you see that powerful storm roll into Fort Smith on Saturday (Feb 24)? Here's a timelapse from Pocola:
-Matt