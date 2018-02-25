× Razorbacks Fall To San Diego In Tony Gwynn Classic Finale

SAN DIEGO, Cali. (KFSM)–After giving up an early lead in their final game of their road trip, Arkansas wasn’t able to complete their late rally against San Diego falling to them 7-6 Sunday. The Razorbacks finished the Tony Gwynn Legacy Tournament 2-2.

Arkansas(5-2) made the first move in the second inning. First Casey Opitz got the Hogs on the board with an RBI single that scored Carson Shaddy. It was his first collegiate hit. Jax Biggers built off that momentum with a two-RBI double to give Arkansas a 3-0 lead.

The Toreros answered back in the third inning. San Diego’s Tyler Herburger smashed a two-run homer off of Barrett Loseke cutting Arkansas’ lead to just one run (3-2). The Fifth inning is when the Hogs ran into trouble due to some costly errors. San Diego tied the game 3-3 on an RBI single by Jay Schuyler, and they shortly took over the lead behind an RBI squeeze bunt by Dan Gardner. Arkansas couldn’t recover, allowing a single to turn into two runs for San Diego with two throwing errors by Fletcher and Opitz.

Arkansas attempted another late rally with two-out RBI singles courtesy of Eric Cole and Grant Koch in the seventh and eighth innings, but it wasn’t enough to erase the mistakes made in the fifth inning.

Arkansas returns to action Wednesday, playing host to Dayton at 3:00 p.m.