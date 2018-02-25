Tornado Damage Reported In Eastern Arkansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OSCEOLA, Ark. (CBS) — The National Weather Service says a possible tornado caused extensive damage in parts of Mississippi County, Arkansas on Saturday (Feb. 24) evening.

The roof at the Rodeway Inn in Osceola was reportedly ripped off by high winds.

Terry Brown manages the motel and says when the devastation started he was already in the process of trying to move guests into the most secure area of the motel and that’s when these doors behind me flew open and he says he was hit with a drain pipe.

“A gutter just floored me it just knocked me down and I crawled into the room. The whole ordeal lasted 5-10 seconds the building was shaking, it was so scary,” recalls Brown.

In Keiser, WREG has received reports of homes and businesses being damaged — including the First Baptist Church and Keiser Market.

Gas pumps smashed in, windows broken out in the diner and Keiser Market employees left heart broken over the damage.

“I cried my eyes out when I pulled up it broke my heart,” said Kim Cotton.