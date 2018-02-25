× Wife Of Murdered Pine Bluff Man Offers $10,000 For Information

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) — John Stepps, 46, was found suffering from gunshot wounds next to his car on the 300 block of North Hickory Street in November of last year. The Pine Bluff Police Department sent a press release Friday, Feb. 23 on behalf of Stepps’ wife to offer a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect.

Around 10:14 p.m., officers heard several gunshots and were notified about a man lying in the street near Vaugine and Hickory. Forty-six-year-old John Stepps was found lying near his car suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County Deputy Coroner.

Anyone with information regarding this is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or dispatch at 870-541-5300.