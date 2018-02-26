× Arkansas Children’s Northwest Set To Open

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Arkansas Children’s Northwest (ACNW) will open the emergency room and inpatient care services at 6 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 27).

According to a press release, this will mark the first time the 200,000 children in the region have the access to comprehensive pediatric care close to home. The hospital is designed, staffed and equipped for children.

As the only comprehensive pediatric health center in the region, Arkansas Children’s Northwest also offers families:

233,613 of wellness space designed to maximize children’s discovery & delight

A state-of-the-art pediatric surgery unity with five operating rooms

A full range of ancillary and diagnostic services, child-life social work and pastoral care programs

Outdoor gardens, nature trails and interactive features designed specifically for children

A helipad and refueling station supporting Angel One, one of the nation’s leading pediatric intensive care transport services.

The Arkansas Children’s Northwest campus is located at 2601 Gene George Boulevard in Springdale.