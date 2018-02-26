Missing & Endangered 9-Year-Old Fayetteville Boy Found Safe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) --UPDATE: Jeremiah has been found safe in Little Rock, according to his grandmother and Fayetteville police.

Troopers with Arkansas State Police are searching for a 9-year-old missing and endangered child.

Jeremiah Lee Williams was last seen at the 2000 block of E. Kantz Drive in Fayetteville Saturday (Feb. 24) at about 12:50 p.m.

He is 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds. He was last seen wearing a navy blue t-shirt, white gym shorts and a black Atlanta Falcons hat.

He is believed to be with his non-custodial parent, LaCarol Williams, according to ASP. Police said she was last seen placing Jeremiah in a 2007 maroon Honda Odyssey. It is possible that they are on the way to Little Rock, according to ASP.

According to ASP, Williams has three vehicles. A 2007 maroon Honda Odyssey with licence plate 232 XJN, 2002 Red Mercedes C23 with licence plate 045 VWK, and a 1997 Red Izuzu Rodeo with license plate 103 WYT.

If you have any information, call 911 or Fayetteville police at (479) 587-3555.