Arkansas State Tournament Brackets & Results

7A State Tournament

at North Little Rock HS

GIRLS

Wednesday

Game 1: Little Rock Central vs Har-Ber

Game 2: Springdale vs Southside

Game 3: Van Buren vs Bryant

Thursday

Game 4: Northside vs Rogers

Game 5: Fayetteville vs Game 1 winner

Game 6: North Little Rock vs Game 2 winner

Friday

Game 7: Conway vs Game 3 winner

Game 8: Bentonville vs Game 4 winner

Saturday

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner

State Championship – Hot Springs

Date & Time TBA

BOYS

Wednesday

Game 1: Bryant vs Springdale

Game 2: Bentonville vs Cabot

Game 3: Bentonville West vs Southside

Thursday

Game 4: Conway vs Heritage

Game 5: Fayetteville vs Game 1 winner

Game 6: Northside vs Game 2 winner

Friday

Game 7: North Little Rock vs Game 3 winner

Game 8: Har-Ber vs Game 4 winner

Saturday

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner

State Championship – Hot Springs

Date & Time TBA

6A State Tournament

at West Memphis HS

GIRLS

Wednesday

Game 1: Sheridan vs Little Rock Hall

Game 2: Jonesboro vs Siloam Spirngs

Game 3: Mountain Home vs Benton

Thursday

Game 4: Lake Hamilton vs Jacksonville

Game 5: Marion vs Game 1 winner

Game 6: Russellville vs Game 2 winner

Friday

Game 7: Greenwood vs Game 3 winner

Game 8: West Memphis vs Game 4 winner

Saturday

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner

State Championship – Hot Springs

Date & Time TBA

BOYS

Wednesday

Game 1: El Dorado vs Jacksonville

Game 2: Pine Bluff vs Texarkana

Game 3: Little Rock Hall vs Greenwood

Thursday

Game 4: Sheridan vs Marion

Game 5: Jonesboro vs Game 1 winner

Game 6: Benton vs Game 2 winner

Friday

Game 7: Lake Hamilton vs Game 3 winner

Game 8: West Memphis vs Game 4 winner

Saturday

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner

State Championship – Hot Springs

Date & Time TBA

5A State Tournament

at Maumelle HS

GIRLS

Tuesday

Game 1: Hot Springs vs Harrison

Game 2: Farmington vs De Queen

Game 3: Nettleton vs Sylvan Hills

Wednesday

Game 4: Little Rock Christian vs Greene County Tech

Game 5: Beebe vs Batesville

Game 6: Paragould vs Little Rock Parkview

Thursday

Game 7: Vilonia vs Hot Springs Lakeside

Game 8: Watson Chapel vs Clarksville

Game 9: Game 1 winner vs Game 5 winner

Friday

Game 10: Game 2 winner vs Game 6 winner

Game 11: Game 3 winner vs Game 7 winner

Game 12: Game 4 winner vs Game 8 winner

Saturday

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs Game 10 winner

Game 14: Game 11 winner vs Game 12 winner

State Championship

Date & Time TBA

BOYS

Tuesday

Game 1: Hot Springs vs Greenbrier

Game 2: Harrison vs Camden Fairview

Game 3: Valley View vs Little Rock Fain

Wednesday

Game 4: Little Rock Mills vs Wynne

Game 5: Little Rock Christian vs Blytheville

Game 6: Little Rock Parkview vs Nettleton

Thursday

Game 7: Alma vs Watson Chapel

Game 8: Magnolia vs Morrilton

Game 9: Game 1 winner vs Game 5 winner

Friday

Game 10: Game 2 winner vs Game 6 winner

Game 11: Game 3 winner vs Game 7 winner

Game 12: Game 4 winner vs Game 8 winner

Saturday

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs Game 10 winner

Game 14: Game 11 winner vs Game 12 winner

State Championship

Date & Time TBA

4A State Tournament

at Brookland HS

GIRLS

Wednesday

Game 1: Ozark vs Warren

Game 2: Lonoke vs Pottsville

Game 3: Star City vs ESTEM

Thursday

Game 4: Gravette vs Ashdown

Game 5: Central Arkansas Christian vs Game 1 winner

Game 6: Monticello vs vs Game 2 winner

Friday

Game 7: Berryville vs Game 3 winner

Game 8: Riverview vs Game 4 winner

Saturday

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner

State Championship – Hot Springs

Date & Time TBA

BOYS

Wednesday

Game 1: Pea Ridge vs Dumas

Game 2: Jonesboro Westside vs Booneville

Game 3: Warren vs Riverview

Thursday

Game 4: Berryville vs Ashdown

Game 5: Batesville Southside vs Game 1 winner

Game 6: Bauxite vs Game 2 winner

Friday

Game 7: Pottsville vs Game 3 winner

Game 8: Baptist Prep vs Game 4 winner

Saturday

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner

State Championship – Hot Springs

Date & Time TBA

3A State Tournament

at Drew Central HS

GIRLS

Tuesday

Game 1: Harding Academy vs Prescott

Game 2: Fordyce vs Marianna Lee

Game 3: Mountain View vs Elkins

Wednesday

Game 4: Two Rivers vs Melbourne

Game 5: Charleston vs Hoxie

Game 6: Riverside vs Lamar

Thursday

Game 7: Fouke vs Rose Bud

Game 8: Junction City vs Bald Knob

Game 9: Game 1 winner vs Game 5 winner

Friday

Game 10: Game 2 winner vs Game 6 winner

Game 11: Game 3 winner vs Game 7 winner

Game 12: Game 4 winner vs Game 8 winner

Saturday

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs Game 10 winner

Game 14: Game 11 winner vs Game 12 winner

State Championship

Date & Time TBA

BOYS

Tuesday

Game 1: Harding Academy vs Junction City

Game 2: McGehee vs Glen Rose

Game 3: Osceola vs Elkins

Wednesday

Game 4: Perryville vs Valley Springs

Game 5: Jessieville vs Manila

Game 6: Rivercrest vs Charleston

Thursday

Game 7: Drew Central vs Tuckerman

Game 8: Barton vs Centerpoint

Game 9: Game 1 winner vs Game 5 winner

Friday

Game 10: Game 2 winner vs Game 6 winner

Game 11: Game 3 winner vs Game 7 winner

Game 12: Game 4 winner vs Game 8 winner

Saturday

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs Game 10 winner

Game 14: Game 11 winner vs Game 12 winner

State Championship

Date & Time TBA

2A State Tournament

at White County Central

GIRLS

Wednesday

Game 1: Bigelow vs Brinkley

Game 2: Poyen vs Hackett

Game 3: Carlisle vs Murfreesboro

Thursday

Game 4: Johnson Co. Westside vs Marmdauke

Game 5: Caddo Hills vs Game 1 winner

Game 6: Earle vs Game 2 winner

Friday

Game 7: Quitman vs Game 3 winner

Game 8: Spring Hill vs Game 4 winner

Saturday

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner

State Championship – Hot Springs

Date & Time TBA

BOYS

Wednesday

Game 1: England vs East Poinsett County

Game 2: Camden Harmony Grove vs Jacksonville Lighthouse

Game 3: Clarendon vs Mountain Pine

Thursday

Game 4: Quitman vs Marked Tree

Game 5: Parkers Chapel vs Game 1 winner

Game 6: Earle vs Game 2 winner

Friday

Game 7: White County Central vs Game 3 winner

Game 8: Bearden vs Game 4 winner

Saturday

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner

State Championship – Hot Springs

Date & Time TBA

1A State Tournament

at Morrilton HS

GIRLS

Monday

Game 1: Maynard 47, Hermitage 42

Game 2: Concord vs Lead Hill

Game 3: County Line Rural Special

Game 4: Emerson vs Mount Ida

Tuesday

Game 5: Jasper vs Maynard

Game 6: Kirby vs Game 2 winner

Game 7: Norfork vs Game 3 winner

Wednesday

Game 8: Wonderview vs Game 4 winner

Game 9: Acorn vs Mt. Vernon-Enola

Game 10: Mammoth Spring vs Ouachia

Thursday

Game 11: Alpena vs Strong

Game 12: Bay vs Kingston

Game 13: Game 5 winner vs Game 9 winner

Friday

Game 14: Game 6 winner vs Game 10 winner

Game 15: Game 7 winner vs Game 11 winner

Game 16: Game 8 winner vs Game 12 winner

Saturday

Game 17: Game 13 winner vs Game 14 winner

Game 18: Game 15 winner vs Game 16 winner

State Championship – Hot Springs

Date & Time TBA

BOYS

Monday

Game 1: Woodlawn 43, Rector 35

Game 2: Maumelle Charter vs Omaha

Game 3: County Line vs Wonderview

Game 4: Dermott vs Scranton

Tuesday

Game 5: Kingston vs Game 1 winner

Game 6: Kirby vs Game 2 winner

Game 7: Bay vs Game 3 winner

Wednesday

Game 8: Guy-Perkins vs Game 4 winner

Game 9: Acorn vs Mt. Vernon-Enola

Game 10: Izard County vs Nevada

Thursday

Game 11: Western Grove vs Strong

Game 12: Armorel vs Deer

Game 13: Game 5 winner vs Game 9 winner

Friday

Game 14: Game 6 winner vs Game 10 winner

Game 15: Game 7 winner vs Game 11 winner

Game 16: Game 8 winner vs Game 12 winner

Saturday

Game 17: Game 13 winner vs Game 14 winner

Game 18: Game 15 winner vs Game 16 winner

State Championship – Hot Springs

Date & Time TBA