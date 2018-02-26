Arkansas State Tournament Brackets & Results

7A State Tournament
at North Little Rock HS
GIRLS
Wednesday
Game 1: Little Rock Central vs Har-Ber
Game 2: Springdale vs Southside
Game 3: Van Buren vs Bryant
Thursday
Game 4: Northside vs Rogers
Game 5: Fayetteville vs Game 1 winner
Game 6: North Little Rock vs Game 2 winner
Friday
Game 7: Conway vs Game 3 winner
Game 8: Bentonville vs Game 4 winner
Saturday
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner
State Championship – Hot Springs
Date & Time TBA
BOYS
Wednesday
Game 1: Bryant vs Springdale
Game 2: Bentonville vs Cabot
Game 3: Bentonville West vs Southside
Thursday
Game 4: Conway vs Heritage
Game 5: Fayetteville vs Game 1 winner
Game 6: Northside vs Game 2 winner
Friday
Game 7: North Little Rock vs Game 3 winner
Game 8: Har-Ber vs Game 4 winner
Saturday
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner
State Championship – Hot Springs
Date & Time TBA
6A State Tournament
at West Memphis HS
GIRLS
Wednesday
Game 1: Sheridan vs Little Rock Hall
Game 2: Jonesboro vs Siloam Spirngs
Game 3: Mountain Home vs Benton
Thursday
Game 4: Lake Hamilton vs Jacksonville
Game 5: Marion vs Game 1 winner
Game 6: Russellville vs Game 2 winner
Friday
Game 7: Greenwood vs Game 3 winner
Game 8: West Memphis vs Game 4 winner
Saturday
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner
State Championship – Hot Springs
Date & Time TBA
BOYS
Wednesday
Game 1: El Dorado vs Jacksonville
Game 2: Pine Bluff vs Texarkana
Game 3: Little Rock Hall vs Greenwood
Thursday
Game 4: Sheridan vs Marion
Game 5: Jonesboro vs Game 1 winner
Game 6: Benton vs Game 2 winner
Friday
Game 7: Lake Hamilton vs Game 3 winner
Game 8: West Memphis vs Game 4 winner
Saturday
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner
State Championship – Hot Springs
Date & Time TBA
5A State Tournament
at Maumelle HS
GIRLS
Tuesday
Game 1: Hot Springs vs Harrison
Game 2: Farmington vs De Queen
Game 3: Nettleton vs Sylvan Hills
Wednesday
Game 4: Little Rock Christian vs Greene County Tech
Game 5: Beebe vs Batesville
Game 6: Paragould vs Little Rock Parkview
Thursday
Game 7: Vilonia vs Hot Springs Lakeside
Game 8: Watson Chapel vs Clarksville
Game 9: Game 1 winner vs Game 5 winner
Friday
Game 10: Game 2 winner vs Game 6 winner
Game 11: Game 3 winner vs Game 7 winner
Game 12: Game 4 winner vs Game 8 winner
Saturday
Game 13: Game 9 winner vs Game 10 winner
Game 14: Game 11 winner vs Game 12 winner
State Championship
Date & Time TBA
BOYS
Tuesday
Game 1: Hot Springs vs Greenbrier
Game 2: Harrison vs Camden Fairview
Game 3: Valley View vs Little Rock Fain
Wednesday
Game 4: Little Rock Mills vs Wynne
Game 5: Little Rock Christian vs Blytheville
Game 6: Little Rock Parkview vs Nettleton
Thursday
Game 7: Alma vs Watson Chapel
Game 8: Magnolia vs Morrilton
Game 9: Game 1 winner vs Game 5 winner
Friday
Game 10: Game 2 winner vs Game 6 winner
Game 11: Game 3 winner vs Game 7 winner
Game 12: Game 4 winner vs Game 8 winner
Saturday
Game 13: Game 9 winner vs Game 10 winner
Game 14: Game 11 winner vs Game 12 winner
State Championship
Date & Time TBA
4A State Tournament
at Brookland HS
GIRLS
Wednesday
Game 1: Ozark vs Warren
Game 2: Lonoke vs Pottsville
Game 3: Star City vs ESTEM
Thursday
Game 4: Gravette vs Ashdown
Game 5: Central Arkansas Christian vs Game 1 winner
Game 6: Monticello vs vs Game 2 winner
Friday
Game 7: Berryville vs Game 3 winner
Game 8: Riverview vs Game 4 winner
Saturday
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner
State Championship – Hot Springs
Date & Time TBA
BOYS
Wednesday
Game 1: Pea Ridge vs Dumas
Game 2: Jonesboro Westside vs Booneville
Game 3: Warren vs Riverview
Thursday
Game 4: Berryville vs Ashdown
Game 5: Batesville Southside vs Game 1 winner
Game 6: Bauxite vs Game 2 winner
Friday
Game 7: Pottsville vs Game 3 winner
Game 8: Baptist Prep vs Game 4 winner
Saturday
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner
State Championship – Hot Springs
Date & Time TBA
3A State Tournament
at Drew Central HS
GIRLS
Tuesday
Game 1: Harding Academy vs Prescott
Game 2: Fordyce vs Marianna Lee
Game 3: Mountain View vs Elkins
Wednesday
Game 4: Two Rivers vs Melbourne
Game 5: Charleston vs Hoxie
Game 6: Riverside vs Lamar
Thursday
Game 7: Fouke vs Rose Bud
Game 8: Junction City vs Bald Knob
Game 9: Game 1 winner vs Game 5 winner
Friday
Game 10: Game 2 winner vs Game 6 winner
Game 11: Game 3 winner vs Game 7 winner
Game 12: Game 4 winner vs Game 8 winner
Saturday
Game 13: Game 9 winner vs Game 10 winner
Game 14: Game 11 winner vs Game 12 winner
State Championship
Date & Time TBA
BOYS
Tuesday
Game 1: Harding Academy vs Junction City
Game 2: McGehee vs Glen Rose
Game 3: Osceola vs Elkins
Wednesday
Game 4: Perryville vs Valley Springs
Game 5: Jessieville vs Manila
Game 6: Rivercrest vs Charleston
Thursday
Game 7: Drew Central vs Tuckerman
Game 8: Barton vs Centerpoint
Game 9: Game 1 winner vs Game 5 winner
Friday
Game 10: Game 2 winner vs Game 6 winner
Game 11: Game 3 winner vs Game 7 winner
Game 12: Game 4 winner vs Game 8 winner
Saturday
Game 13: Game 9 winner vs Game 10 winner
Game 14: Game 11 winner vs Game 12 winner
State Championship
Date & Time TBA
2A State Tournament
at White County Central
GIRLS
Wednesday
Game 1: Bigelow vs Brinkley
Game 2: Poyen vs Hackett
Game 3: Carlisle vs Murfreesboro
Thursday
Game 4: Johnson Co. Westside vs Marmdauke
Game 5: Caddo Hills vs Game 1 winner
Game 6: Earle vs Game 2 winner
Friday
Game 7: Quitman vs Game 3 winner
Game 8: Spring Hill vs Game 4 winner
Saturday
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner
State Championship – Hot Springs
Date & Time TBA
BOYS
Wednesday
Game 1: England vs East Poinsett County
Game 2: Camden Harmony Grove vs Jacksonville Lighthouse
Game 3: Clarendon vs Mountain Pine
Thursday
Game 4: Quitman vs Marked Tree
Game 5: Parkers Chapel vs Game 1 winner
Game 6: Earle vs Game 2 winner
Friday
Game 7: White County Central vs Game 3 winner
Game 8: Bearden vs Game 4 winner
Saturday
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner
State Championship – Hot Springs
Date & Time TBA
1A State Tournament
at Morrilton HS
GIRLS
Monday
Game 1: Maynard 47, Hermitage 42
Game 2: Concord vs Lead Hill
Game 3: County Line Rural Special
Game 4: Emerson vs Mount Ida
Tuesday
Game 5: Jasper vs Maynard
Game 6: Kirby vs Game 2 winner
Game 7: Norfork vs Game 3 winner
Wednesday
Game 8: Wonderview vs Game 4 winner
Game 9: Acorn vs Mt. Vernon-Enola
Game 10: Mammoth Spring vs Ouachia
Thursday
Game 11: Alpena vs Strong
Game 12: Bay vs Kingston
Game 13: Game 5 winner vs Game 9 winner
Friday
Game 14: Game 6 winner vs Game 10 winner
Game 15: Game 7 winner vs Game 11 winner
Game 16: Game 8 winner vs Game 12 winner
Saturday
Game 17: Game 13 winner vs Game 14 winner
Game 18: Game 15 winner vs Game 16 winner
State Championship – Hot Springs
Date & Time TBA
BOYS
Monday
Game 1: Woodlawn 43, Rector 35
Game 2: Maumelle Charter vs Omaha
Game 3: County Line vs Wonderview
Game 4: Dermott vs Scranton
Tuesday
Game 5: Kingston vs Game 1 winner
Game 6: Kirby vs Game 2 winner
Game 7: Bay vs Game 3 winner
Wednesday
Game 8: Guy-Perkins vs Game 4 winner
Game 9: Acorn vs Mt. Vernon-Enola
Game 10: Izard County vs Nevada
Thursday
Game 11: Western Grove vs Strong
Game 12: Armorel vs Deer
Game 13: Game 5 winner vs Game 9 winner
Friday
Game 14: Game 6 winner vs Game 10 winner
Game 15: Game 7 winner vs Game 11 winner
Game 16: Game 8 winner vs Game 12 winner
Saturday
Game 17: Game 13 winner vs Game 14 winner
Game 18: Game 15 winner vs Game 16 winner
State Championship – Hot Springs
Date & Time TBA