× Bentonville Man Accused Of Harming Toddler & Infant Pleads Not Guilty

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A man accused in two separate instances of allegedly raping a toddler and reportedly breaking an infant’s leg appeared in court Monday (Feb. 26) and has pleaded not guilty.

Arthur James Lewis, 26, of Bentonville is accused of felony rape and second-degree battery, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Court documents allege Lewis raped a toddler.

In another instance, he allegedly broke the leg of an infant, according to court documents.

The infant was in Lewis’s care while its mother worked. The mother returned from work to find the baby in its crib– not able to stand, court documents state.

Investigators were dispatched Jan. 12 to Mercy Convenient Care, 3101 S.E. 14th St. in Bentonville regarding a child possibly abused. Doctors told police an infant was at the clinic with a broken leg, and that the baby would have to be treated at Mercy Hospital due to the injuries sustained, the documents state.

Six days later, Thursday, Jan. 18, police were contacted by a forensic interviewer representing the Children’s Advocacy Center. A three-year-old girl reportedly told the interviewer that Lewis had touched her inappropriately and raped her, court documents allege.

Lewis was questioned about the accusations against him. He told investigators he yanked the infant out of its crib, the documents state. He allegedly told investigators the baby woke him by crying, and its leg may have gotten stuck between the slats of the crib.

He was arrested following the interview.

Lewis remains in the Benton County Jail in lieu of a $200,000 bond. He is expected in court again July 9.