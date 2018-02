× Boil Order Issued For All Cave Springs Residents

CAVE SPRINGS (KFSM) — Cave Springs residents are all on a precautionary boil order status after weekend flooding.

City officials said because of a water main break, they’re wanting to make sure all residents are protected.

The boil order was issued Saturday for residents who live west of Osage Creek off Highway 264, but the order expanded to all residents Monday afternoon (Feb. 26).