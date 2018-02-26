× Johnelle Hunt, Jerry Jones Involved In Everett Automotive Acquisitions In Northwest Arkansas

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Two of Arkansas’ most famous business icons have entered the state’s retail automotive industry.

A group of investors has completed a deal to purchase three Northwest Arkansas car dealerships from privately owned Everett Automotive Group: Everett Chevrolet (Springdale), Everett Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat (Springdale) and Everett Buick GMC (Bentonville).

The new owner is an entity called RML Automotive NWA LLC, whose members include RML Automotive Holdings — a dealership group based in Little Rock and Dallas — JH Auto Holdings LLC and Blue & Silver Ventures Ltd.

Financial terms of the purchase were not disclosed.

