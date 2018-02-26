× Mercy Hospital In Fort Smith Receiving Dental Grant For Some Cancer Patients

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A $20,000 grant from Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation is going to help some cancer patients at Mercy Hospital with oral health care.

Patients with head and neck cancer are mostly at risk for developing oral complications before, during and after their treatments.

Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation is giving the grant to those with Mercy Hospital at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27, at Hembree Cancer Center.