× Metallica Bringing WorldWired Tour To Tulsa & Little Rock

TULSA (KFSM) — Metallica announced their North American tour Monday (Feb. 26).

The band will play shows at the BOK Center in Tulsa and the Verizon Arena in Little Rock.

The band will take the stage in Tulsa on Jan. 18, 2019, and the Little Rock concert will be Jan. 20, 2019.

Tickets for both shows will go on sale Friday (March 2) at 10 a.m.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @metallica is returning to North America on the WorldWired Tour 2018 and they're coming to #rocktheBOK on January 18, 2019! Public on sale starts March 2 at 10AM local time. #Tulsa pic.twitter.com/WFm5pxyGcJ — BOK Center (@BOKCenter) February 26, 2018