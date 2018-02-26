× Motorcyclist Dead In Crawford County Accident Involving School Bus

CRAWFORD COUNTY(KFSM) – One person is dead and a student injured, following a crash Monday(Feb. 26) afternoon, according to Arkansas State Police.

A motorcycle collided with an Alma School District bus on Highway 282 just east of Rudy, according to Public Information Officer Liz Chapman with ASP.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, said Chapman. One student was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The remaining students were put on another bus and taken home, according to Pamm Treece, Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction at Alma schools.

