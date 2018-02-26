× Oklahoma Assistant Police Chief Dies From Neck Injury

HASKELL COUNTY, Okla. (KFSM) — The Checotah assistant police chief who was involved in a collision Feb. 11 succumbed to his injuries today (Feb. 26).

Checotah Police Assistant Chief Justin Durrett sustained a neck injury in a collision that happened about 6:15 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 11) on U.S. 71, 5NEWS sister station KFOR reports.

Durrett was found by another officer trapped underneath his Ford F150. He crashed after losing control of the truck, KFOR also reports. He was ejected from the truck and sustained multiple neck fractures, according to KFOR

He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa and died there more than two weeks after, according to the Checotah Police Department.