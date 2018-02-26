× Police: Fayetteville Woman Had Nearly Three Pounds Of Pot, Brownies

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville woman faces several drug charges after police allegedly found nearly three pounds of pot brownies and marijuana inside her home.

The 4th Judicial Drug Task Force arrested Kathryn Younger on Thursday (Feb. 22) in connection with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The task force spent two months investigating Younger for distributing marijuana in Northwest Arkansas. Investigators used an informant to purchase marijuana from Younger, and the informant later identified Younger as the seller, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Investigators searched Younger’s home on West 15th Street, where they found 1.3 pounds of pot brownies, 1.4 pounds of marijuana, 45 grams of marijuana butter and other drug paraphernalia, according to the report.

Younger also faces one count of endangering the welfare of a minor because two children inside the home had access to the brownies, according to the report.

Younger is free on a $2,500 bond. She has a hearing set for March 26 in Washington County Circuit Court.

The 4th Judicial Task Force consists of investigators from police agencies in Fayetteville, Springdale, Prairie Grove, Lincoln, Farmington, West Fork, Greenland, Johnson, Tontitown, Elkins and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Chaired by Fayetteville Police Chief Greg Tabor, the task force provides initial and follow-up investigation work concerning drug related crimes.