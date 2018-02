Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a nice start to the week on Monday, rain returns quickly for Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

Tuesday should start off dry with rain pushing in from the southwest in the afternoon. Rain will be likely and widespread on Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The best chance for flash flooding will be across south Arkansas where another 1-2" of rain will be possible.

There's a minimal risk of severe weather but the highest chance for storms will remain in the ArkLaTex.

-Garrett