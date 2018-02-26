× Siloam Springs Man Accused Of Dealing Drugs Near Church

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — A man was nabbed in a drug bust, Friday (Feb. 23), according to police.

Jason Clay Hulse, 38, of Siloam Springs is accused of felony possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

A tip led police to his residence in the 400 block of North Maxwell Street and there, police allegedly found cocaine, methamphetamine, Kratom and 24 capsules reportedly containing methamphetamine.

The charges against Hulse are enhanced because his home is near a church.

He is in the Benton County Jail in lieu of a $25,000 bond.