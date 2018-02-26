WATCH: Razorbacks’ Seniors Look Ahead To Final Home Game

Posted 5:33 pm, February 26, 2018, by , Updated at 05:41PM, February 26, 2018

As the final home game of their career is just more than 24 hours away, the six Arkansas seniors met with the media on Monday to talk about their run with the Razorbacks and what they think the emotions will be.