After a chilly morning a much warmer afternoon is expected with highs in the 60s area-wide. Clouds will return Tuesday with a gradual increase in showers throughout the day. Better rain chances will arrive Wednesday with a few thunderstorms possible as well. It appears that the higher severe weather chances Wednesday will stay to our east.

Hour-by-hour forecast for Northwest Arkansas:

Hour-by-hour forecast for the River Valley: