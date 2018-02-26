Water Main Breaks Floods Homes In Fayetteville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- A water main broke Monday (Feb. 26) and caused several homes to flood.

Several residences on Oaks Manor Drive flooded beginning at 3 p.m. because of two water main breaks.

The first one was fixed not long after. A second broke because of pressure from turning the water on again.

Families are working to cleanup water inside their homes.

Homeowner Leigh McGruder said, "I'm just trying to grab everything I can off the ground. A lot of it's under water: furniture, rugs. I'm trying to save any shoes and purses, anything that is on the ground that can be off."

Water for the area was turned off as crews worked to restore the broken line.