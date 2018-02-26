× Youtube Shuts Down Fort Smith’s Umarex Channels

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The Youtube channels for gun manufacturer Umarex USA were shut down for at least a couple of days.

Those with Youtube said Umarex’s two Youtube channels were shut down for at least two days because the company violated guidelines.

However, Justin Biddle who is the director of marketing for Umarex claims that isn’t true. He said Umarex has since filed appeals with Youtube. The Umarex USA channel remains shut down at this time.

Biddle said, “We’re very thankful for our customers, fans and followers and while we don’t know the exact reasons why our YouTube channels were hidden from public view, we are happy to report that the American Airgunner channel may be viewed again, and we have taken the necessary steps and fully anticipate the Umarex Air channel to be restored as well.”