Boil Order Issued For Magazine After Water Main Break

MAGAZINE (KFSM) — A boil order has been issued for all of Magazine after a water main ruptured, according to city officials.

Residents should boil water for three minutes before consuming, according to the state Department of Health.

The 10-inch water line broke Tuesday (Feb. 27) on Thomas Road between Booneville and Magazine. Officials say crews are repairing the broken line and hope to have samples sent to health department by this afternoon.

The city has more than 400 customers.

Magazine schools dismissed students early Tuesday morning after the break cutoff water to some district facilities.

