FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Don Hutchings announces he is no longer running for mayor due to teh heavy demand of building the new church facility, according to Hutchings Facebook page.

The election will happen Tuesday (Nov. 6) but Hutchings says he will maybe run in four years,

Thursday (May 31) is the deadline to file do there will be plenty of time for other candidates to get in the race, Hutchings says.