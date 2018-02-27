× Emergency Boil Order Issued For Blue Mountain Water Customers

LOGAN COUNTY (KFSM) — An emergency boil order has been issued for hundreds of customers of Blue Mountain Water System.

Blue Mountain Mayor Dale Dickens said all customers on Blue Mountain Water System are on a boil order status until further notice because of the Magazine water main break.

The areas affected include residents of Blue Mountain, as well as residents on Bethel Valley, Hog Thief Valley, North Lake, Richey and York Roads in South Logan County, Dickens said.

Also, guests of Mount Magazine State Park, Lodge and Restaurant are affected, Dickens explained.