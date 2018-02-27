× Fort Smith Man & His Dog Mauled By 4 Pit Bulls

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A man was mauled and his small dog died after they were attacked by four Pit Bulls during a walk, according to police.

Harry West, 66, was approached by four Pit Bulls while he walked his small dog in the 1800 block of Dallas Street, according to police.

West picked up his dog in an attempt to protect it from the four Pit Bulls, but one of the dogs grabbed West’s dogs from his arms and ran away, police said. His dog died from being attacked.

Witnesses told police that the other three Pit Bulls dragged West by his head and attacked him. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

The dogs were euthanized at the Hope Humane Society Tuesday (Feb. 27) after the owner signed release papers, police said.

Even more, the owner was cited for four counts of allowing dogs to run at large, lack of vaccinations and no or improper identification for the dogs.