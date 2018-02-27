Fort Smith Man Mauled By Dogs Meets One Of The People Who Saved Him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- After Harry West was attacked by four pit bulls, he wanted to be sure of something: he wanted to meet one of the people who saved his life.

Caleb Burrows is one of those who saved his life.

"I'm glad you're alright, man," Caleb told West.

The reunion was emotional. They recalled the moment when West and his Chihuahua Gator were attacked by four pit bulls Monday morning (Feb. 26) on Dallas Street. West and Gator were enjoying a walk as they usually did until that moment.

"I`m just glad he`s okay," Burrows said. "I wish his dog was."

Burrows spoke specifically about that moment and said, "I heard yelling. I looked over on the south side of the road there and I saw just blood down his face, and I looked over on the other side and I just saw his dog crying."

Burrows had to think quickly and immediately went to his truck and grabbed a golf club.

"I went to pick the chihuahua up to bring it back over to the guy and it cried," Burrows said. "When it cried, the pit bulls came running back. They had to come running through a lady`s backyard and she had a post missing in her wooden fence. We tried to barricade it up with a trash can and while the other guy was getting the trash can, I just tried to hit them with the golf clubs as best I could, trying to protect whoever I could, myself."

West said he's been thinking about the neighbors who helped him and now, he's able to say "thank you".

"I would have done the same thing for anybody else," Burrows said.

"You probably saved my life," West said. "Thank you very much."

West said it feels great to meet Burrows.

"(He's) a part of the family now," West said about Burrows.

West will have to have plastic surgery and said doctors will cover his wounds with skin grafts.

The four pit bulls that attacked him were euthanized on Tuesday (Feb. 27) and the owner of the dogs was given several citations from police.