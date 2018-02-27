× Harvard Graduate, NASA Scientist Files For Arkansas Governor

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — There’s another candidate in the running for Arkansas governor.

Jared Henderson of Little Rock filed Tuesday (Feb. 27) to run as a Democrat for state governor.

Henderson is a fourth-generation Arkansan. He graduated summa cum laude from the University of Arkansas, and earned a master’s degree in business administration at Harvard University.

During 2001-02, he worked at NASA as a research scientist and operations manager. After, he worked for the world’s top business strategy firm, McKinsey & Company.

Within the past six years, he’s turned his focus to public education and worked as an executive director and senior vice president at a national non-profit. He’s also worked as managing director at ForwARd Arkansas.

Currently, he lives and works in Little Rock. He owns a medical practice.

