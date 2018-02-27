Local School To Shut Down After Funding Shortage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD (KFSM) -- A local school is shutting down due to a funding shortage.

The campus will permanently close at the end of this year and students will begin at the 2018-2019 school year at the Hackett Campus.

A charter school could be coming to the area though that would give parents another option to send their kids to which are publicly funded and can operate under their own standards.

A public meeting will be Tuesday (Feb. 27) at 7:00 p.m. at the Hartford High School cafeteria and is open to the public.

Sugarloaf Valley Academy intends to file an application for an open enrollment public charter school soon and would have it open for the 2019-2020 school year.

Students from the surrounding communities can enroll and parents can learn more about the proposal and ask questions about the project at the meeting.