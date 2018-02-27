× Magazine School District Without Water; Classes Dismissed Early

MAGAZINE (KFSM) — The Magazine School District dismissed classes early Tuesday (Feb. 27) due to a water main break.

The school district posted to Facebook that the school is without water. Classes were dismissed at 9:45 a.m.

There was a 10 inch water main break between Magazine and Booneville that caused the water outage, according to the superintendent Brett Bunch. There is no water for the restroom or cafeteria and they could not hold students without water, Bunch said.

Bunch said the water main break is expected to be fixed Tuesday afternoon, and classes are scheduled for Wednesday (Feb. 28).

The school district is running buses and allowing parents to pick up students.