Northwest Arkansas Gets One Cultivation Center In Carroll County

ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- Only one cultivation center in Northwest Arkansas was selected by the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission Tuesday (Feb. 27).

The commission announced Tuesday (Feb. 27) the first five groups selected to legally grow medical marijuana in the state. A cultivation center in Carroll County was the only one selected from Northwest Arkansas.

None were selected in Benton or Washington counties.

Natural State Medicinals Cultivation in Jefferson County, Bold Team, LLC in Woodruff County, Natural State Wellness Enterprises in Jefferson County, Natural State Wellness Enterprises in Jackson County, Osage Creek Cultivation in Carroll County, and Delta Medical Cannabis Company, Inc. in Jackson County were all selected. The owners of Natural State Wellness Enterprises must select which county they want to be used as the location for the cultivation center.

River Valley Relief in Fort Smith was selected as runner-up meaning they will be given a license if a selected center falls through.

The commission reviewed a total of 95 applications with about 24 of those applications being from our area.

The cost to submit an application was $15,000. The selected centers will owe an additional $100,000.