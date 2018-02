× Police: Construction Workers Hit Ammonia Line In Stillwell

STILLWELL (KFSM) — An ammonia line was hit by construction workers Tuesday morning in Stillwell, according to police chief Chad Smith.

Workers hit the line at Henningsen Cold Storage Co. at 1000 Paul Mead Road.

The fire department responded to the scene and the storage building was evacuated.

This is a developing story and we will update this post as we learn more information.