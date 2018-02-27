× Police: Two Arrested For Shooting Guns In Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) — Police arrested two men for shooting guns through an open window near Sullivan Drive on Monday (Feb. 26), but there were no injuries to the men or neighbors.

Bella Vista police arrested Alex James Scholes, III, 34, and Michael Douglas Hamman, 29, in connection with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and the prohibited discharge of a firearm.

Scholes also faces a misdemeanor charge of criminal use of a prohibited weapon.

Police were called about 10:30 p.m. for gunshots near Sullivan Drive, where they found Scoles and Hamman highly intoxicated. Both men stopped shooting when they realized police arrived.

Police didn’t disclose the type of guns the men were shooting. An investigation is ongoing.

Police want residents who live near Sullivan Drive to contact them at 479-855-3771 about any related property damage.

Hamman and Scholes were being held Tuesday (Feb. 27) at the Benton County Jail with no bonds set. Both men have hearings set for April 9 in Benton County Circuit Court.