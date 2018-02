× Portion Of South Walton Boulevard Closed Due To Utility Work

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Certain lanes of U.S. 71B, also known as South Walton Boulevard, are closed because of utility work.

The northbound left turn lane of U.S. Highway 71B will be closed from South Walton Boulevard to Southwest I Street.

That portion of the road closed Tuesday morning (Feb. 27) and will reopen at 7 a.m. Tuesday, March 13.