Possible New Charter School Coming To Hartford Following Campus Shutting Down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD (KFSM) -- A local school is shutting down after this semester because of a funding shortage. This has left the community of Hartford looking for answers as to where to send their kids to attend classes. One answer being a new charter school.

The school would be called Sugarloaf Valley Academy. Applications are now being filed and a meeting will be held on Tuesday (Feb.27) to provide more information to the public.

The idea of the charter school coming to the area came from former Hartford graduates and teachers.

The current Hartford campus is shutting down due to the lack of funding. The campus will permanently close at the end of this year and students will have to begin the 2018-2019 school year at the Hackett campus.

With a charter school possibly coming to the Hartford area, it would give parents another option on where to send their kids. Charter schools are publicly funded and can operate under their own standards.

Sugarloaf Valley Academy intends to file an application for an open enrollment public charter school soon. If it goes through, they would have it open for the 2019-2020 school year. Students from the surrounding communities can enroll as well.

The public meeting will be held at the Hartford school cafeteria at 7 p.m. Parents can learn more about the proposal and ask questions about the project at Tuesday night's meeting.