Razorbacks Upset No.14 Auburn In Final Home Game Of The Season

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)-- Emotions were running high for the Arkansas seniors playing in their final game at Bud Walton Arena, and they used that energy to their advantage to beat No. 14 Auburn 91-82 Tuesday night. The Hogs improve 21-9 overall and 10-7 in SEC play.

For the first time in program history, the Razorbacks have won four games over ranked opponent at home this season. Arkansas already took down Minnesota when it was ranked 14th earlier in the season, Tennessee, Texas A&M and now Auburn.

Arkansas’ seniors combine for 58 points against the Tigers. Senior guards Jaylen Barford and Daryl Macon both reached 1,000 career points. Barford posted 20 points on 5-for-18 shooting from the field, but he was deadliest from behind the arc making three, three-pointers. Macon was right behind him dropping 16 points while making all four of attempts from the three-range. While the seniors shined, Hogs' freshman Daniel Gafford led the way nearly claiming a triple double and finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks.

Next Arkansas will wrap up the regular season at Missouri this Saturday.