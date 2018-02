Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rain will be widespread Tuesday evening with embedded thunderstorms and localized flooding in spots.

The rain won't be heavy enough for widespread flooding but a few trouble spots we saw over the weekend could reemerge.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The heaviest round of rain should move out but late evening shifting into Central Arkansas after 9am.

Rain will continue to be possible on Wednesday morning but will be more of a light-rain instead of the heavy soaking rain we're experiencing today.

-Garrett