Siloam Springs Not Selected For Hulu TV Show

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — Siloam Springs will not be featured on Hulu’s third season of “The Small Business Revolution.”

The city was one of finalist in the running for the design show. Alton, Illinois was named the winning city Tuesday afternoon (Feb. 27).

The show helps set up small businesses for long-term sustainability to spur community growth. The businesses in downtown Siloam Springs would have divided $500,000 to revamp.

Siloam Springs competed against towns in Illinois, Massachusetts, Texas and California. Alton, Illinois was selected through a seven day online voting period.