Springdale Firefighters Battle Blaze At AERT

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Firefighters will check every hour on smoldering plastic after a fire ignited Tuesday (Feb. 27) at Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Inc.

Crews responded about 11 a.m. to the fire at 914 Jefferson St., which possibly started after the materials were sparked by an employee using a forklift in the area, according to the Springdale Fire Department.

Firefighters kept the blaze contained to one building, but will check throughout the rest of the day on the wreckage.

Mike Irwin, Springdale Fire Chief, said it’s always difficult fighting fires involving plastic, because the embers can continue to burn underneath the material after the flames are doused.