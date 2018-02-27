WATCH: Fort Smith Suspect Accused Of 3 Robberies Arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- A suspect accused in three Fort Smith robberies has been arrested after more than a month-long search.

Malik Mitchell also known as Malik McElwee was wanted by police for more than a month in connection with an aggravated robbery.

He was arrested Tuesday (Feb. 27) on felony warrants for three counts of aggravated robbery and one count of petition to revoke a bond.

Mitchell is accused of robbing two people at gunpoint on Grand Avenue during two occasions Jan. 25. He is also accused of robbing Mini-Mart, 3600 Park Ave. He demanded money during the instances, police said.