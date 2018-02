× WATCH: Widespread Rain Returns This Afternoon

After a stretch of sunny weather, widespread rain will return Tuesday afternoon. The morning drive will be dry, and there will not be any rain for the kids at the bus stop this morning, but widespread rain will be likely when the kids are getting out of school and for the evening drive. The rain will end by later this evening.

Futurecast by mid-afternoon:

Hour-by-hour forecast for NWA:

Hour-by-hour forecast for Fort Smith and the River Valley: