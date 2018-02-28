Alma Soccer Kicks off Inaugural Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALMA (KFSM)-- For the first time in program history Alma high school now has soccer teams. Cory Sturdivant, who previously coached at Hot Springs, said that the school and students were excited to finally have soccer be a part of their athletics.

Sturdivant, who is coaching both the girls and boys teams, says he is focused on building a strong foundation for the brand new program.

''We want a good showing for the first team in school history," Sturdivant. "That's what I told the kids you know it's not necessarily about the wins or losses this year it's about starting to build a competitive program and just make school history in the process. These kids are a lot of fun to be around they work hard and I'm excited to be a part of this group and be a little part of Airedale history.''

Both teams fell to Prairie Grove 1-0 Tuesday. Next the Airedales will travel to Gentry on Friday.