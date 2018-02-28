× Bolden, Bats Power Arkansas To Blowout Of Dayton

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–After a 2-2 week in California, the Hogs hoped for nothing more than a quick start to a 13 game homestand. Thanks to its crop of young players, Arkansas (6-2) got just that with a 18-1 win over Dayton.

The Diamond Hogs were fueled by Caleb Bolden’s six scoreless innings, striking out six in his first start. The freshman got run support early an often from an explosive offense.

With eight straight hits in the second inning including a three run home run by Casey Martin, Arkansas plated eight runs to blow the game open. Martin, a freshman, homered again later in the game to take the team lead with three long balls.

Heston Kjerstad and Evan Lee went 3-3, Dominic Fletcher and Hunter Wilson were 2-4, and the Razorbacks piled up 20 hits.

Another freshman, Zebulon Vermillion closed out the game with three innings in relief.

Arkansas returns to the diamond Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. for the series finale with Dayton.