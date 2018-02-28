Downtown Siloam Springs Businesses Optimistic After Show Loss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) -- Business owners in Downtown Siloam Springs are staying positive after learning they will not be featured on Hulu's "Small Business Revolution."

Some said they do not even see the announcement as negative.

“It’s not a loss or a failure, it's just a continuation and I think that we can take this synergy and expand on it and create something fantastic, even more so than we’ve already created," owner of Ash & Ember Joe Gibbens II said.

Some like Robin Waits said they are expecting to see new people from all over in downtown.

She said when the weather breaks, she expects to see customers who saw the voting walk through her door.

Main Street Siloam Springs was a big advocate during the voting process.

Abby Trinidad with the group agrees with Gibbens saying the announcement was disappointing, but they have already seen a benefit from making the top five.

“It just sparked a new fire beneath our business owners," Trinidad said. "So, now they are reeling off that momentum that’s going to help them push forward and try to find bigger and better ways to advertise for themselves and market themselves.”

She explained that the show is not done with Siloam Springs just yet.

In April, Trinidad said the show will host a marketing seminar for small businesses around the area.

Gibbens said he too has seen some increase in business traffic since the voting ended.

The store has mainly seen more online curiosity, but Gibbens said that a few people have stopped by the store.

Even though Downtown Siloam Springs will not be on Hulu in the near future, Gibbens is positive that the future is still bright.

“All the businesses and all the people in this community, don’t be crestfallen by this loss because out of this amazing things are going to sprout up," Gibbens said.

Waits said being on the show would may have gotten them to bigger things a bit faster, but they will still get there.