‘God’s Plan’ Inspires Local Group

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A group of University of Arkansas alumni are gaining a lot of buzz on social media after recreating a popular music video.

Artist Drake’s song, ‘God’s Plan’ has been No.1 on Billboard Charts for five weeks. His video for that song shows giving money to those in need.

In Drake’s video, he gives away $1 million and cars.

DeShaun Artis, Jasmine Block, Sharnell Coleman, Lauren Denton, Laurell King, Allison Kinsey

and Micah Minter are a group of friends who currently comprise L.I.T. Scholarship Committee, also known as Litty Committee, didn’t have that kind of cash, they came together, raised the funding themselves, and gave to those in need.

“When I seen the video it touched me. I really was crying watching the video… and thought what if we could do something like that,” Alumna Laurell King said.

The group gave away a $700 scholarship, gift cards and groceries for students prepping for midterms on campus.

“‘It doesn`t take thousands of dollars or millions of dollars. It just take somebody that has a kind spirit or somebody that`s willing to be giving to the community,” King explained.

Di’ Granger is the freshman University of Arkansas student who received the scholarship for the Spring 2018 semester.

Alumna Jasmine Block, also in on the giveaway, agrees and said, “I feel like I was just there…It`s not about what you have, (rather) it`s what you can give.”

Block said her upbringing molded her kind heart.

“Coming from the place that I come from, it just… out there that even more that it takes more to uplift one person… hopefully through you and seeing us on campus and doing that, it`ll inspire them to keep pushing forward and keep giving,” Block added.

King says giving comes easy to the group. They said they plan to keep raising funding to encourage students to keep learning, inspiring and transforming into well-rounded individuals.

