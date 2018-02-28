Heavy Amounts Of Rain Flood Parts Of Southeastern Oklahoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEFLORE COUNTY (KFSM) -- Heavy amounts of rain has led to extensive flooding in southeastern Oklahoma.

Highway 270 is closed at Lake Wister after several days of heavy rain. The lake levels are more than 22 feet higher than normal. People who live near the lake told 5NEWS this is nothing compared to the flooding a few years ago.

"2015 was awful bad and we made it through that, so far I think I’m alright. If it keeps raining and keeps on I might get concerned," homeowner Jerry Townley said.

Townley lives close to Lake Wister. He's also not far from the portion of Oklahoma Highway 270 that's washed out by flood waters.

"All the signs are covered up mostly and the road’s blocked and it’s pretty high. And it hasn’t gone over the extra spillway yet but it might if it keeps raining," he said.

Park rangers said at least 600 feet of the road is underwater. Townley said he doesn't think the water is a threat to his home.

"The road like I said has been blocked but so far we’re good and I think we’ll be okay," he said.

Dale DeCamp and his friend drove in from Poteau to get a look at the water being released at Wister Dam.

"We wanted to come down and see how wicked this water looked," he said.

While the road remains closed, drivers can take the detour. It's known as the shoefly and is located by the Army Corps of Engineering Office. Park Rangers said only cars can drive on that road.