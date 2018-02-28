× Local Man Accused Of Posing As DHS Official Back In Jail

HUNTSVILLE (KFSM) — A Madison County man accused of posing as a federal agent is back in jail after allegedly shooting at his neighbor.

Gregg Alfred Nicholas, 55, pleaded no contest Monday (Feb. 26) at his bond revocation hearing in U.S. District Court in Fort Smith.

Nicholas, who pleaded not guilty last fall to possessing a weapon as a felon, was prohibited from having a gun as part of his release from jail in May 2017.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nicholas on Jan. 30 after he allegedly fired four rounds into a neighbor’s home on Madison County 3044, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

The neighbor shot back, striking Nicholas’ truck and wounding him. Nicholas was airlifted to a hospital in Springfield for treatment.

The neighbor wasn’t arrested, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies searched Nicholas’ home after the shooting and found two guns along with “items consistent with impersonating” law enforcement, according to court documents.

Nicholas was convicted in 2007 of felony criminal possession of a weapon while living in New York.

He was arrested in April 2017 for criminal impersonation after he told a local sports store he was in Madison County to investigate ISIS camps for the Department of Homeland Security.

Nicholas also asked the shop to sew DHS patches onto camouflage t-shirts, according to Huntsville police.

Nicholas was driving a grey Chevrolet 3500 pickup with multiple DHS decals on the side windows, back glass, and tailgate, police said.

The vehicle was also equipped with a siren and red and blue flashing lights, police said.

When initially confronted by police, Nicholas provided a counterfeit identification portraying him as a Presidential Wildlife Task Force Agent with DHS.

Nicholas later denied ever being a sworn law enforcement officer and said he collects badges and other police memorabilia, according to court documents.

Police searched Nicholas’ home, which he shared with his elderly mother, and found 14 firearms.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives later determined four of the weapons crossed state lines.

Nicholas’ sentencing hearing for his federal charge is set for April 4.

Nicholas has pleaded not guilty to criminal impersonation, a Class D felony. His hearing is set for March 13 in Madison County Circuit Court.

Nicholas was being held Wednesday (Feb. 28) at the Washington County Detention Center without bond and a hold for federal court.