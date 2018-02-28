More Than 1,000 People Gather To Support American Heart Association

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) -- More than 1,000 people supported the American Heart Association's motto of "Life is Why" Tuesday (Feb. 27) at the 14th annual Go Red for Women luncheon.

People packed the John Q. Hammons Center in Rogers for the event. It started at 9 a.m. with a boutique, silent auction and educational expo.

Before her keynote speech, actress and author Marilu Henner talked about her personal connection to heart disease.

"The American Heart Association is something near and dear to my heart because my father died of a heart attack when I was 17 years old. He was 52 and he was wiped out in an instant and it was life-changing for my entire family," she said.

