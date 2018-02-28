Police: Bentonville Student Leaves Threatening Note In School Bathroom
BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Bentonville student is facing charges after leaving a threatening note in the school bathroom, according to Bentonville police.
Police were notified of a handwritten note found in the Bentonville High School bathroom threatening the use of a firearm. A second threatening note was later found, according to police.
A 10th grade male student was identified and taken into custody. Police said no weapons were found on the student.
He is now facing charges of first-degree terroristic threatening.