Rescue Teams Looking For Missing Person In Richland Creek Near Goshen

GOSHEN (KFSM) — Washington County Search and Rescue is looking for a person who jumped into the water near Bowen Boulevard early Wednesday (Feb. 28) morning, according to the the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Police were checking on a vehicle under the Richland Creek bridge when the person who wasn’t in the vehicle ran off and jumped in the water, said Kelly Cantrell, sheriff’s office spokeswoman.

The sheriff’s office didn’t release more details.

A white car parked next to the bridge appeared to have been abandoned.

